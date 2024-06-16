After opening at 5.40 crores on Friday, Chandu Champion saw good growth at the box office as 7.70 crores came in. In terms of the percentage growth, this looks quite good. However the fact also remains that from absolute numbers, the film deserves a lot more and that’s something which should happen today.

This one is a well made film with strong entertainment quotient. Moreover, the film has garnered praises and hence the numbers actually need to be far bigger than what they are. The hero [Kartik Aaryan] as well as the director [Kabir Khan] have delivered one of their best and the producer [Sajid Nadiadwala] has gone all out to pitch the film to the audiences rather aggressively. Those who have watched the film have unanimously appreciated too and now it’s all about audiences getting that extra push to visit theatres for this.

So far, Chandu Champion has collected 13.10 crores* at the box office and while it will comfortably go past 20 crores over the weekend, the real fun would be if it hits a double digit score, hence takin the number last 23 crores. Post that, Monday (which is a partial holiday because of Eid) is all set to be bigger than Friday and once that happens, one can expect that the following days to demonstrate good stability.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

