Kabir Khan is back with another sports movie after 83, and we’re curious to know if he will emerge victorious at the box office this time! Chandu Champion, led by Kartik Aaryan, hit the theatres on June 14, 2024, and did decent business. Scroll below for early trends updates for day 2.

Chandu Champion is a sports biography, so the audience relies on word of mouth to book their tickets. The early reactions were favorable, and many praised Kartik Aaryan for delivering a convincing performance as India’s first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

Given the budget, lead actor, and production company, one expected this Kartik Aaryan starrer to hit the double-digit mark at the box office. However, that did not happen, and the film made decent collections of 5.40 crores on day 1.

There were expectations for the earnings to jump on Saturday. And one expected that the double-digit mark would finally be attained on day 2. As per the early trends flowing in, Chandu Champion brought in box office collections in the range of 6-7.50 crores on Saturday.

This is a growth of about 11-38% compared to Friday’s numbers. But it was a working Saturday, so the collections had primarily depended on the evening and night shows.

The overall collections after the first two days come to around 11.40-12.90 crores. It is now to be seen whether Chandu Champion will cross the 20 crore mark by the end of the first weekend or continue to be a slow affair at the box office.

More about Chandu Champion

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the star cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Palak Lalwani. Sajid Nadiadwala has backed the film under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

