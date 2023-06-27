It is safe to say that Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing is one of the reasons why many watch the films he is a part of. The actor never fails to leave the audience in splits and throughout his acting career, many of his roles have stayed with his fans. One of her iconic characters is Bandya from the 2006 comedy Chup Chup Ke, helmed by Priyadarshan. However, it was not easy to bring the character to life as the actor had to bid his goodbye to a Rs 26,000 haircut and sport a “Katora cut.”

Yadav begna his film journey with the 1999 flick Dil Kya Kare. He went on to continue his gigs in many comedies and soon established himself as one of the most beloved comedians in India.

We often get to see Rajpal Yadav’s Bandya from Chup Chup Ke, not only in the movie but also in GIFs, memes and stickers. His spot on acting and comedy is indeed unforgettable in the flick and so is his funny banters with Shahid Kapoor’s Jeetu. While the film brought smiles to millions of faces, it also gave Yadav a confirmation that he had made it in the industry when he received a phone call from Priyadarshan asking for a 40-day shoot.

During his recent interview with Lallantop, the Hungama actor revealed how he went to celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim to get a fresh cut for the movie. The cut cost him a whopping Rs 26,000 and gave him te confidence he needed to work with Priyadarshan, who did not like it. He said, “I landed in Goa, went to the set. I was feeling so confident because of my new haircut, and then, I saw Priyadarshan looking at me and swearing under his breath.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star added how the director did not like his hair and asked his assistants to put a bowl on his head and cut his locks. Rajpal Yadav said, “He was gesturing towards me and complaining about something to his assistants. He called me over, and told the assistants to take me away. I swear to you, they put a ‘katora (bowl)’ on my head and cut all my hair off.” However, Aalim Hakim refused to take the payment as the actor revealed, “If you watch Chup Chup Ke now, you’ll see. Aalim didn’t take money for that haircut, I kept insisting, because the production would’ve paid for it, but he didn’t. He was shocked to see me when I returned to Mumbai.”

For the unversed, the movie also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri.

