Adipurush has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons since the release of the film. However, the actors were kept away from the trolling, and only the film’s team and crew were attacked and trolled. Yet, the actors had to face some criticism for the film. But while Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s stardom seems unfazed by the film’s failure, it is Kriti Sanon who has been facing the brunt of the film falling down.

Kriti played Janaki in the film, and her look as Devi Sita was criticised for being glamourised. Now if reports are to be claimed that the actress has decided to slash her fee post-Adipurush’s shocking debacle, if some reports are to be believed then the actress has decided to drop her price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Bollywood Life and some Telugu web portals, Kriti Sanon, who was paid 3 crores for Adipurush, has decided to slash her fees by a certain percentage. However, the exact figures are still not known. The actress had to take a price cut for the third time in the last 4 years.

Kriti Sanon started her career with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, and she has had some hits and misses at the Box Office ever since. While Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi & Luka Chuppi were Box Office miracles, Raabta and Arjun Patiala were disasters. However, Kriti’s stakes rose with Housefull 4 and her OTT debut, Mimi.

According to a report in Siasat Daily, she was charging 7-8 crores per film after her successful stint in Housefull 4. However, after that, she had a string of flops with Paanipat and Bachchhan Paandey, and the actress decided to slash her fee to 5 crore. She further charged 4 crore for Bhediya which performed average at the Box Office and she was paid 3 crore for Adipurush.

Now if reports are true, then Kriti had taken another pay cut after Adipurush’s debacle. Her upcoming projects include Ganpath with Tiger Shroff, An Untitled Dinesh Vijan film with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kapil Sharma. Interestingly even Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor have taken pay cuts on these said films after their respective last releases failed at the Box office.

However, all these stories of these pay cuts have been floating around as rumours and none has denied or confirmed it. Hoping Kriti Sanon has a better year with better releases soon and she hits back with her charm and acting prowess at the Box Office.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Exclusive: Prabhas Was Asked To Underperform By The Makers, He Gave His 100% & Is Now Flabbergasted By The Response? Superstar Is Worried!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News