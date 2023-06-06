It is known that Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The actor, who has made a mark in Bollywood, often receives praise for the effortless actions he does in Bollywood films. However, now the actor has found a fan in K-Pop singer Aoora. Yes you heard that right! Currently, the singer is gearing up for his first Indo-Korean song titled Jimmy Jimmy.

Well, as rightly guessed by you, it’s the same peppy number by Bappi Lahiri from the film Disco Dancer (1982) that stars Mithun Chakraborty in the lead. Now in a recent interview, the K Pop expressed his desire to work with the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his latest interview with News18, Aoora revealed he contacted Tiger Shroff but got no reply from him. He further asked the portal to pass his message to the actor and tell him he wanted to work with him. Aoora told the portal, “I want to collaborate with Tiger Shroff. I love Tiger’s dance and action moves. He’s my favourite, I want to do something with him. Please, on my behalf, send him a message so that he hears it and we get the chance to collaborate,” AOORA said.

Aoora further stated that he had reached out to Tiger but got no reply. “I sent a message directly to Tiger but he didn’t reply. I am sure Tiger gets so many DMs and couldn’t reply so please pass my message to him,” said the K Pop singer.

Further when he was asked about his plans in Bollywood, Aoora said, “Of course, I am ready. I would be open to do a romantic-comedy with some action. I want to star in something where a Korean guy and Indian girl (fall in love).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the K Pop star working with Tiger Shroff? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Feels He Wasn’t Upto The Mark In Padmaavat As Maharawal Ratan Singh: “Maybe Other People Liked Me, But I Did Not”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News