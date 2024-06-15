Celebrating the 50th film of Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja is now out in theatres all across the globe. Considering the loyal fan base of Sethupathi, the film was expected to take a good start at the Indian box office, and that’s what exactly happened. In fact, in 2024, the film clocked the third biggest opening for Kollywood after Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi is known for choosing his scripts wisely, and he hardly goes wrong when it comes to delivering content-driven films. Even this time, the actor seems to have locked in a solid film, as reviews have been favorable so far. Apart from critics’ reviews, the ticket-buying audience is also giving the content a thumbs up.

Day 1 estimates of Maharaja

Released on a decent number of screens yesterday, Maharaja ended its opening day on a good note. Even though the official number is yet to come, it is learned that the film earned an estimated 4.55 crores on Friday. With this, it has marked the third-biggest opening for Tamil films in 2024.

As of now, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is the biggest Kollywood opener of 2024, with 8.80 crores. Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 is in the second position with 4.65 crores.

Potential of Maharaja on day 2

Considering the positivity all around, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is expected to see a considerable boost today. In fact, compared to yesterday, morning occupancy has improved at several locations. If the momentum continues, the film will try to hit the 8 crores mark today. Let’s see how it proceeds.

