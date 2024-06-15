As expected, Munjya was excellent on its second Friday as well with 3.75 crores coming in. The film had collected 4.03 crores on Thursday so that’s hardly any drop. Moreover, there is Chandu Champion that had released as well but still Munjya has withstood competition from the film and collected quite well.

Now, compared with the first day numbers, this is almost similar to that. Since last Friday the film had brought in 4.21 crores and that included Thursday night paid preview numbers as well. So effectively, the collections are almost just the same since on Thursday night the film had collected around 25 lakhs. This kind of trending sets the film on a very good wicket and what would be interesting to see is the jump that comes in today. Last Saturday, the film had moved up to 7.40 crores and anything in 6.50-7 crores range today would be great.

Meanwhile, the horror comedy has now also crossed the 40 crores mark and that too in mere 8 days. Currently standing at 40.25 crores, the film is now all set to hit a half century by Sunday afternoon itself. That’s simply fabulous and the two week target for the film could well be a 65 crores haul.

