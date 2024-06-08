Munjya, starring Abhay Verma, Sharwari, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and others, was released in theatres this Friday. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is a horror comedy produced by Maddock Films, known for delivering exceptional movies in this genre, such as Go Goa Gone, Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.

(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD)

When Munjya was announced, many speculated if it would be part of the Stree universe. Amar Kaushik’s Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. In 2022, Abhishek Banerjee’s character Jana was revealed to be Varun Dhawan aka Bhaskar’s cousin in Bhediya, linking these two films. The mid-credit scene in Bhediya further confirmed this connection. Now, the makers of Munjya have teased its link to this horror-verse.

Munjya Mid-Credits Scene & Its Link to Stree and Bhediya Movies

In the climax scene of Munjya, Abhay Verma’s character Bittu burns down the cursed tree in Chetukwadi, Konkan. Later, back in Pune, Bittu confesses his feelings to Bela, who tells him that he is her best friend and she is leaving for Brazil to learn advanced Zumba. Bittu jokes that he doesn’t want to latch onto her like Munjya. In the movie, Munjya is obsessed with Munni & the Bela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

As Bittu leaves, he hears Munjya’s voice and grabs his cane. The scene then shifts to Chetukwadi, where some men are cutting down the burnt tree and transporting the wood elsewhere. Following this, there’s a special dance number, “Taras,” by Sharwari, during which these events unfold.

Suddenly, Abhishek Banerjee’s Jana appears, calling someone in the forest. Varun Dhawan’s Bhaskar emerges from behind the bushes, naked. Jana hands him some clothes, and an irritated Bhaskar reads the name on his underwear: “Munni.” Munjya’s voice then echoes, saying “Munni,” followed by an evil laugh. The connection between Munjya and Bhediya 2 has got us excited.

It appears Bhaskar and Jana are back in Mumbai after the events of Bhediya, possibly vacationing in the Konkan region. With the tree now cut down, Munjya seems to be freely roaming the area. Jana remains the only common link between the Bhediya and Stree universes, making the convergence of Maddock Films’ horror universe intriguing.

Stree 2 is set to release on August 31, 2024. Reports suggest Varun Dhawan will have a cameo in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Meanwhile, Bhediya 2 is slated for a 2025 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Munjya Movie Review: Abhay Verma & Sharvari Wagh’s Film Is An Exceptional Tale Of Obsession & Horror

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News