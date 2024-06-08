Rajkummar Rao has a reason to celebrate. Two of his back to back releases have now made it to his personal Top-10 when it comes to the first week collections. While getting the best opening day and weekend is one thing, when a film makes it to the Top-10 after an entire first week as well, then it’s a sign of stability. This is what has happened in the case of Mr and Mrs Mahi and, prior to that, Srikanth as well, both of which are amongst his personal best. While the former has now scored 24.89 crores after Week One, the latter had managed 18.04 crores.

This is how Rajkummar Rao’s Top-10 Week One scorers look like:

Stree – 60.39 crores Kai Po Che! – 29.50 crores Judgementall Hai Kya – 26.85 crores Mr And Mrs Mahi – 24.89 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi – 18.72 crores Dolly Ki Doli – 18.66 crores Srikanth – 18.04 crores Roohi – 17.43 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – 17.19 crores Newton – 11.83 crores

Of course, Stree is right at the top and rest assured, when Stree 2 arrives later this year, then, it will be at the Number One spot. Incidentally, Kai Po Che!, one of his first few films, is still in the second slot, while Judgementall Hai Kya (with Kangana Ranaut) also has a couple of crores lead over Mr And Mrs Mahi. Rest all are down the order though when it comes to the lifetime score, Srikanth will end up taking the lead since it will close over 50 crores. Meanwhile, Fanney Khan [9.85 crores] and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana [6.35 crores] have dropped out of the list.

In terms of lifetime collections, while Stree, Kai Po Che, and Srikanth will stay at the Top, the film that Mr and Mrs Mahi will soon surpass is Judgementall Hai Kya, which had a lifetime score of 33.11 crores.

