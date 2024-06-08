After being in theatres for a week, Mr & Mrs. Mahi has found a place among the Top 10 of 2024. Of course, Fighter continues to lead by a huge distance and one wonders which film would eventually go past its record in the remainder of the year. However, when it comes to the lower side of the Top 10, Mr & Mrs Mahi has not just surpassed Maidaan (which eventually managed to hang in there much better in weeks to come) but also edged past HanuMan [Hindi] (which too had a good lifetime score ultimately).

This is how the Top-10 best Week One/first seven days of 2024 look like:

Fighter – 143.85 crores Shaitaan – 81.60 crores Crew – 47.54 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 47.18 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 44.67 crores Article 370 – 38.82 crores Yodha – 26.09 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 24.89 crores HanuMan [Hindi] – 24.69 crores Maidaan – 22 crores (excluding paid previews)

The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starter Mr & Mrs Mahi is just 20 lakhs ahead of HanuMan [Hindi] though below Yodha by more than a crore. It will eventually surpass the lifetime of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer as well, which, by the way, was a Dharma affair. However, it would be below all other films in the Top 10 regarding the lifetime score. Still, the good thing is that the Sharan Sharma-directed film Mr & Mrs Mahi has at least found a place in record books, even if for a limited duration. In the times when not much is working, there are some consolations.

