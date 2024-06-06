Mr & Mrs Mahi did well on Wednesday as 1.90 crore came in. This is in fact a bit better than Tuesday collections of 1.86 crore. While even a drop of 10% would have been acceptable, the fact that the collections have stayed stable is good since that sets the film well for another good day in Thursday.

What helped Mr & Mrs Mahi was Wednesday being post-elections results day and since things had settled down to an extent, the big screen entertainment was back in vogue. This trend was seen for other films in the fray as well which collected similar numbers as Tuesday on Wednesday with no real drop, and now one just hopes that the trend continues right into the weekend as well with no major releases arriving.

The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has now reached 23.09 crores and the first week will close around 25 crores mark. The key target for the Sharan Sharma directed film would be to achieve a lifetime score of 40 crores which is reasonable indeed and that would make it two in a row for Rajkummar Rao after Srikanth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

