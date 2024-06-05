Over the years, Bollywood has entertained the audience by getting inspired or remaking the content from the South. If we talk about actors, Akshay Kumar is one such actor who has been a part of several Hindi remakes of South films. So, in today’s content piece, we’ll be taking a look at the box office performance of his Holiday, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki, from where Akki’s film was lifted. Keep reading to know more!

Thuppakki reception and the box office performance

This action thriller was directed by renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vidyut Jammwal in the key roles, the film was released on 13th November 2012. Being high on thrill, this biggie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It received praise for Vijay’s performance, Murugadoss’ direction, and the overall entertaining content.

Riding high on critical acclaim, Thuppakki managed to get a big thumbs-up from the audience. As a result, after a good start, the film continued its glorious run in theatres for weeks. Eventually, it ended up earning 85 crores net at the Indian box office. In the overseas, the film earned slightly over 25 crores gross. Globally, it earned 128 crores gross.

Holiday reception and the box office performance

As mentioned above, Holiday is an official Hindi remake of Thuppakki. Even this one was directed by AR Murugadoss, and it was released in theatres on 6th June 2014. It featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles. Just like the original one, this one also received praise from critics.

Among audiences, Holiday enjoyed highly positive word-of-mouth, which was clearly reflected at ticket windows. This Akshay Kumar starrer ended its journey at the Indian box office by earning 112.65 crores net. In overseas, it did a business of 25 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film earned around 178 crores gross.

Budget and box office returns

Thuppakki was reportedly made at a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, the film earned 85 crores, thus yielding returns of 15 crores. Calculated further, it equals 21.42% returns.

Coming to Holiday, it was reportedly made at 56 crores. Against this budget, the film amassed 112.65 crores, thus making returns of 56.65 crores at the Indian box office. Calculated further, it equals 101.16% returns.

