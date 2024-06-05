After bringing in 52 lakhs on Monday, Srikanth dropped around 10% on Tuesday with 47 lakhs coming in. This is regular trending, though when a film is collecting on the lower side then one would like to see the numbers being constant on each of the days.

That said, all the films did get impacted by elections results wave on Monday and Srikanth was not an exception. In fact it dropped lesser than Mr. & Mrs. Mahi which has seen a dip of around 15%. Nonethelsss, it is expected that from here on the film would be stable and stay in that 45 lakhs zone today as well as tomorrow.

Srikanth has done its job already with 46.33 crores in its kitty and 47 crores set to be crossed by end of the fourth week. Post that 50 crores will come easily as well, though 55 crores is now out of reach. At one point in time, especially after Cinema Lovers Day, it had seemed that 55 crores could be a possibility but collections from Saturday onwards have been decent at best, which means the film will fall short of that milestone by a crore or two.

A good overall score nevertheless.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

