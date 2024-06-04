On its 25th day in theatres, Srikanth scores 52 lakhs at the box office. This is a decent score given the fact that this one is a mid-budget film and has already done more business than what was expected out of it. Still, considering the kind of appreciation it is getting, one always wants the film to collect even more.

However, after scoring well all over again on the weekend when 4.08 crores came in, one would have liked over 2.50 crores more to come during the weekdays. Of course that was always going to be tough since the weekend was dominated by Friday bringing in 1.53 crore on Cinema Lovers Day and that pushed forward the momentum. Hence, with Monday collections being just around 50 lakhs mark, the best case scenario during the weekdays would be a haul of 2 crores.

Nonetheless, that would be good too to keep pushing the collections ahead as after Monday, the collections now stand at 45.86 crores. Srikanth is already amongst the Top-3 commercial successes of Rajkummar Rao, and soon it would be second highest after Stree once it crosses Kai Po Che! lifetime of 50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

