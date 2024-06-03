Mr & Mrs Mahi concluded its first weekend on a good note. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, all eyes were on how the first week would trend. The journey has begun, and the box office collections remained decent on Monday. Scroll below for early estimates.

In the first weekend, this Sharan Sharma directorial brought in earnings of 17.12 crores. After a great start with 6.85 crores on Cinema Lovers Day, the film witnessed a routine dip on Saturday, garnering 4.65 crores. The 3-day total was concluded with earnings surging upto 5.62 crores on Sunday. It is to be noted that there is no visible competition on the theatre screens, especially from Bollywood. So this Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has unlimited scope for growth!

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates!

With the beginning of the week, a routine dip is expected. However, it remained important for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to stay above the 2 crore mark, given that word of mouth has been positive and audiences seem very interested in experiencing the romantic sports drama.

As per the early trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi has added box office collections in the range of 2 to 2.5 crores on day 4. This is a drop of about 64-55% compared to Friday earnings of 4.65 crores.

The overall total will now land somewhere between 19.12 to 19.62 crores. The film now needs to maintain its healthy pace and that shall set its pace to victory, by which we mean the hit verdict at the box office.

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the 2024 movie stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others, in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Mr & Mrs Mahi was released on May 31, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

