Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Mammootty's Film Holds Strong Over Second Weekend, Eyes Varshangalkku Shesham's Crown

Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo continues to impress at the box office, maintaining momentum despite a slight slowdown during weekdays. The film ended its first week with a domestic total of 25.1 crore but bounced back over its second weekend, grossing 4.5 crore across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Turbo picked up steam during its second weekend, grossing 1.2 crore on Friday, 1.4 crore on Saturday, and 1.9 crore on Sunday. This brings the film’s total India net collection to 29.6 crore, with a gross collection of 34.92 crore after 11 days.

Turbo now faces a crucial challenge: dethroning Varshangallku Shesham as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 in India. With Varshangallku Shesham sitting at 38.94 crore, Turbo needs to close a gap of nearly 10 crore. This feat is achievable if the film maintains momentum and avoids significant weekday drops.

Looking at the year’s top Malayalam grossers, Turbo currently sits at number seven domestically and holds the same position worldwide. Here’s a glimpse at the top contenders:

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 43.70 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 29.60 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

Looking at the broader picture, Turbo has already surpassed several Malayalam films of 2024. It currently sits at number seven on the list of top-grossing Malayalam films in India this year, behind powerhouses like Manjummel Boys (142 crore) and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (85.17 crore).

However, the worldwide battle against Varshangallku Shesham appears more challenging. Varshangallku Shesham holds the title for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in 2024, with a global collection of 82.44 crore. Turbo trails behind at 65.92 crore, including a substantial 31 crore collection from overseas markets.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024 – Worldwide

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 83.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 65.92 crore Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

Can Turbo overcome the weekdays and dethrone Varshangalkku Shesham domestically? Only time will tell, but the film has undoubtedly cemented its place among the year’s top Malayalam grossers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Destroys Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, Closes As The Sixth-Highest Grosser Of 2024 In Tamil Nadu!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News