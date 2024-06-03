Garudan Box Office Collection Day 3: Climbs Charts, Challenging Lal Salaam For Top 5 Spot In Highest Grossing Kollywood Films of 2024

Soori, a familiar face in Tamil cinema known for his comedic timing, has surprised audiences with his latest venture, Garudan. The action-thriller, directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, has taken the box office by storm with a remarkable opening weekend. Find out Garudan’s Day 3 collections at the Box Office.

The film displayed impressive growth, jumping from 3.5 crore on opening day to 4.85 crore on Saturday and an estimated 6.10 crore on Sunday. Garudan‘s audience base grew steadily, with Sunday witnessing significant occupancy of about 47.79%, particularly in Tamil-speaking regions. The film has garnered a positive audience reception, reflected in its impressive growth throughout the weekend.

Garudan has had a remarkable three-day run, grossing an estimated 14.45 crore and becoming the seventh highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024.

Garudan has already surpassed Siren (14.10 crore), and with just 3 lakh separating it from Rathnam’s record (14.48 crore), the film is well-positioned to overtake Rathnam for the sixth position. The next significant milestone is Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, currently sitting at 17.50 crore as the fifth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024.

Top 5 Highest- Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2024

Aranmanai 4 – 65.58 Ayalaan – 49.50 Captain Miller – 43.00 Star – 19.81 Lal Salaam – 17.50

Garudan is undoubtedly a strong contender for the top five highest-grossing Kollywood films in 2024. Having already surpassed previous records, the film has a clear shot at dethroning Star, which is fourth with 19.81 crore.

Garudan’s box office success is a turning point for Soori’s career. Known primarily for his comedic roles, Garudan showcases his versatility and leading-man potential in a different genre.

The positive word-of-mouth surrounding Garudan and its impressive opening weekend performance create a strong foundation for the film’s continued success. However, the weekdays will be crucial in determining its final box office standing. If Garudan can maintain its momentum, it has a good chance of reaching the Top 3 spot among the year’s highest-grossing Kollywood films.

