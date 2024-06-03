It was a decent weekend for Savi as it ended up not just doing much better than expected but also managing such a base for itself that all it requires now is normal trending from here on to pull through. The film started quite well at 2.05 crores when no one could see that coming, and later on Saturday, when all other movies in the running dipped due to normal ticket rates coming into the picture after Cinema Lovers Day, Savi did the contrary by seeing an increase in footfalls, hence resulting in 2.75 crores being collected.

All that was needed from here on was a stable enough Sunday and this is what happened as 2.76 crores more were collected at the box office. This is reasonably good, given the budget of the film and the fact that it has a female protagonist (Divya Khossla) in the midst of affairs. What has also helped Savi get better eyeballs is the Anil Kapoor factor. The actor brought in star value to the film, and though he wasn’t prominently plastered all over the publicity material, it was a good treat for the audiences when they saw him on screen.

What needs to be seen is how Savi’s weekday collections look. If they indeed manage to hold well, then the biggest beneficiary would be Divya Khossla. She was also seen in Yaariyaan 2 late last year, and while that hadn’t fetched eyeballs, Savi has. The actress has pulled off an unconventional part well, and after a weekend of 7.56 crores, a lifetime of 15-20 crores would really give a boost to her career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

