After pleasantly surprising everyone with an opening of 2.05 crores on Friday (Cinema Lovers Day) one waited to see how would Savi perform on Saturday. It needed to have some sort of hold at least, and even if a 25% drop would have come, it wouldn’t have been bad since regular ticket prices were coming into the picture.

However, what happened was absolutely superb since collections actually ended up growing by more than 35%, something that not many could see coming. Now, anything around 1.75 crores would have been comforting, too, but instead, an additional crore more came in, what with 2.75 crores being collected on Saturday.

Clearly, Savi is seeing positive word of mouth going for it as it has been liked by those who have watched it. Now all eyes are on how Sunday turns out to be, and while 3 crores are set to come in, the higher it goes from there, the better it would be for the film.

The Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla-led escape thriller has now reached 4.80 crores, and it should eventually end up having a weekend in the vicinity of 8 crores. With the reports of the film being decent to good, this should eventually be possible, though all would eventually boil down to the hold that’s demonstrated from Monday onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

