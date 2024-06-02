Gam Gam Ganesha Box Office Collection Day 1: Anand Deverakonda's Crime-Comedy Falls Flat With One Of The Lowest Opening In Tollywood!

The Telugu Cinema this year kickstarted on a phenomenal note with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan opening at 12.55 crore. Tollywood box office kept doing consistently but also faced a few hiccups and another low comes along with Gam Gam Ganesha opening at only 0.80 crore at the box office.

Gam Gam Ganesha Box Office Collection Day 1

While Anand Deverakonda’s crime comedy got a mixed response from the audiences, it has not got a good response when it comes to the performance at the ticket window since it opened at only 0.80 crore.

In fact, looking at the mixed response of the film, it is expected to drop further on Saturday, not bringing any relief to the table. It seems like the number gods have not been giving their blessings to both brothers since Vijay Deverakonda’s last release, The Family Star, also had a disastrous run at the box office, collecting 34.78 crore.

Third Lowest Opening In 2024

Gam Gam Ganesha delivered the third lowest opening in Tollywood this year which raises concerns for the film’s future at the box office.

Here are the lowest Telugu openers of the year 2024.

1. Razakarr: 0.40 crore

2. Krishnamma: 0.50 crore

3. Gam Gam Ganesha: 0.80 crore

4. Operation Valentine: 1.53 crore

5. Om Bheem Bush: 1.78 crore

About Gam Gam Ganesha

Rated 8.9 on IMDb and helmed by Uday Bomisetty, the official synopsis of the film says, “During a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, small-time thief Ganesh attempts a major heist that goes awry, leading to a comical clash with Rudra and his boss Kishore Reddy, who is also searching for a valuable item amidst the festive chaos.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu At The Box Office: The Guntur Kaaram Star Unleashes A Mini Milestone Of 250 Crores In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News