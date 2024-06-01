Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian films. Starring Prabhas in the main role, the film is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cinema in terms of box office business. As the actor now looks in form after Salaar’s success, everyone’s expectations are really high. Even before the film clocks historic numbers on day 1 in India, it’ll be aiming to rake in record-breaking advance booking for the opening day, but the task won’t be that easy.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic action sci-fi film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. After facing several delays, the biggie is finally ready to hit theatres on 27th June. At the present stage, the film is enjoying a good buzz, and since it is said to be the most expensive Indian film, the audience is excited to see what the team has pulled off.

Considering the fact that Kalki 2898 AD is an event film, and it’ll enjoy the benefit of Prabhas’ crazy stardom, the biggie is expected to do monstrous business through advance booking itself. Speaking about the highest opening day pre-sales at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic era, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is at the top with 80 crores gross.

It is to be noted that KGF Chapter 2 enjoyed the benefit of being a sequel to a highly popular mass entertainer. It helped in building a strong buzz in the pre-release phase, thus turning the biggie into an event film. As a result, it saw a fantastic response in pre-sales. However, in the case of Kalki 2898 AD, there’s no such sequel factor, and it is entirely dependent on Prabhas’ pull at the Indian box office. Even the presence of Amitabh, Deepika, and Kamal is expected to help the film. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the biggie crosses KGF Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, after KGF Chapter 2, RRR is at the second spot in terms of day 1 advance booking in the post-COVID era, with 59 crores gross. Salaar is in the third position with 49 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

