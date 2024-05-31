Prabhas is back in form after Salaar’s success, and now everyone is looking forward to his upcoming biggie, Kalki 2898 AD. The film has been in the talks for a long time and is enjoying a good buzz around itself. With things going in the right direction so far, the superstar is just a step closer to unleashing a huge milestone at the Indian box office. If it happens, he’ll join the list with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Keep reading to know more!

High expectations from Kalki 2898 AD

After Baahubali, the actor was struggling to find true box office success. Finally, the wait ended with Salaar, as the film went on to clock over 600 crores gross globally and over 400 crores net in India. Now that the actor looks in good touch, expectations from his upcoming sci-fi biggie are really high.

A lot of things about Kalki 2898 AD are garnering attention. Be it a powerful cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, or a budget of over 600 crores or extensive promotions across the globe, the film is successfully making headlines.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster run

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have been enjoying a phenomenal run in the post-COVID era. During the era when big actors are struggling to make a strong comeback, these two stars have hit the milestone of 1000 crores net collection at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The cumulative collection of both these actors has reached the 1000 crore mark in India.

With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has achieved a cumulative collection of 1415.64 crores at the Indian box office. Ranbir Kapoor, with Shamshera, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal, has achieved a collection of 1011 crores.

Prabhas has a chance to join SRK and Ranbir

For those who don’t know, Prabhas‘ cumulative collection in the post-COVID era stands at 801 crores in India (inclusive of Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and Salaar). So, he’s 199 crores away from hitting the mark of 1000 crores. It is easily achievable with Kalki 2898 AD, until and unless the audience totally rejects the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Fall Guy Box Office (North America): Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Starrer Manages To Charm Audience Despite Its Digital Release, Crosses $75 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News