Bhaiyya Ji had a fair first week of 9.03 crores and that’s on expected lines since the film was primarily catering to single-screen audiences and theatres in interiors. With ticket rates being dirt cheap in these properties and typically under Rs. 100, the collections which have come in are reasonably fair.

On Thursday, the film dipped up a bit to collect 65 lakhs more, though it wasn’t far away from Wednesday numbers of 76 lakhs. In fact the collections are still just a little under 50% of Friday opening numbers of 1.44 crore. While in principle this looks fine, the fact also remains that Bhaiyya Ji would have been on an even better footing had the collections stayed around 1 crore mark on each of the weekdays as well.

The film is now running at only select shows on a few multiplexes, while the single screens continue to gain good traction. Though multiple films have been released today, when it comes to the target audience that Bhaiyya Ji is catering to, this one would stay on as the first choice. However for that the film needs to benefit immensely from Cinema Lovers Day offer of tickets priced at just Rs. 99 and go as far ahead of 1 crore mark, as possible. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the film can be expected to grow further over 9.03 crores that it has collected so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

