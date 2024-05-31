2024 didn’t get an expected start as Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter fetched collections lower than expected. However, moving forward, there have been enough surprises so far in terms of box office business. Now, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr & Mrs Mahi is all set to leave everyone surprised with its performance as it has already clocked the best pre-sales of the year in the national cinema chains. Let’s find out how it performed in advance booking for day 1!

Absence of big films in 2024

Unlike 2023, there are a negligible number of front-loaded Bollywood films this year. Most of the films that have been released so far were dependent on word-of-mouth, which is why there was not much response during the advance booking phase. Except for Fighter and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, no other films were expected to score high in pre-sales at the box office.

Mr & Mrs Mahi day 1 advance booking

Even Mr & Mrs Mahi is totally a word-of-mouth-driven film, but the discounted rates on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day have proved immensely beneficial for the film. For those who don’t know, theatres participating in Cinema Lovers Day have offered tickets at just 99 rupees (excluding taxes). This practice has given a major boost to the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

Cinema Lovers Day’s major impact is witnessed across multiplexes and premium properties. As a result, Mr & Mrs Mahi has recorded a mind-blowing response in the national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). As per the trade report, the film had sold a staggering 2.15 lakh tickets in the national cinema chains before the first show started.

The best of 2024!

By selling 2.15 lakh tickets, Mr & Mrs Mahi has recorded the highest pre-sales for an Indian film for day 1 in 2024 so far in the national cinema chains. It comfortably crossed Guntur Kaaram and Fighter, which had sold 1.60 lakh and 1.45 lakh tickets, respectively, in PVR INOX and Cinepolis for the opening day.

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi is now in theatres. It is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Deepika Padukone To Get The Biggest Opener Of Her Career As Crossing Pathaan’s 50 Crore+ Day 1 Is A Cakewalk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News