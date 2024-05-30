With Cinema Lovers Day arriving tomorrow and bound to boost the collections of all films in circulation, Bhaiyya Ji took the right decision to introduce BOGO offers yesterday and today so that the momentum could be well maintained. On Monday, the film dropped less than 50% compared to Friday (1.44 crore) by bringing in 88 lakhs, and then on Tuesday, it stayed super stable with 89 lakhs more coming in. Hence, it needed similar numbers for the rest of the weekdays as well.

One actually expected Bhaiyya Ji to get back into the crore zone yesterday due to BOGO, but the collections stayed below that, with 76 lakhs coming in. The good part, though, is that the drop from Friday is less than 50%, and the same should happen today as well. The collections are coming primarily from single screens, so one can well imagine that the footfalls are far better than what the numbers suggest.

Audiences in interiors in the north belt and central regions are patronising the film, and though at multiplexes of the major cities, the shows are getting limited in the second week, the situation would be different in the heartland of the country. Three Hindi films are arriving this Friday, but Bhaiyya Ji would continue to be a good choice for the single screens where it’s collecting its best. With 8.38 crores under its belt already, it will close first week just a little over 9 crores mark.

