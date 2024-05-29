After collecting 88 lakhs on Monday, Bhaiyya Ji managed to be relatively consistent on Tuesday with zero drop as 89 lakhs more came in. The numbers have, in fact, grown both, and the need of the hour is that they stay around this mark from today until Thursday, which would also be possible through the BOGO offer. Then they should pick up again on Cinema Lovers Day on Friday when tickets will be available for just Rs. 99.

That said, though, such incentives work really well for multiplex films since ticket rates come down to one-third, at least; at the single screens, there isn’t much of a difference. Also, not all such properties participate in such events, and hence, Bhaiyya Ji would be pretty much collecting (almost) normally this Friday as well, with just a bit of an increment coming in.

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has now reached 7.62 crores, and with a couple of days more to go before the week comes to a close, it will comfortably cross the 9 crores mark with an outside chance of hitting 10 crores, too. Now, typically, when it comes to other such content films that play at multiplexes, one can select the numbers to double up, which means a lifetime of 20 crores could have been on the cards with an outside chance of hitting 25 crores as well. However, this one is a single-screen affair, which means the trend would need to be closely observed. While 18-20 crores lifetime is still guaranteed for the film, the real deal would be if it can somehow stay stable from this point and actually make way towards 25 crores milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

