Theatrical vs Streaming: Aavesham & Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Fight For Malayalam Box Office Crown

The battle for box office supremacy between Malayalam superstars Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has been close. While Aavesham has crossed the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide, its theatrical run was cut short due to an early digital release, potentially costing it the top spot in India. Read on to know who is leading the race!

Aavesham’s Early Stream Release Thwarts Record-Breaking Potential

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham was well on its way to a domestic gross collection of 100 crores by its fourth week. However, a premature online release significantly impacted its box office performance. Collections dropped by over 80% in the fifth week, hindering its ability to recover. Aavesham currently stands at a net India total of 85.12 crores (gross: 100.44 crores) after 46 days. With a theatrical-only run, it could have become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life Holds the Edge in India

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Aadujeevitham has benefited from staying away from streaming platforms, accumulating a net India total of 85.17 crores (gross: 100.50 crores) so far (after 59 Days). The film’s extended theatrical run, exceeding two months without an announced digital release date, has proven a strategic advantage. This is unusual for a movie of this scale, especially considering Disney+ Hotstar, which holds the streaming rights and typically releases new acquisitions within four to eight weeks of its theatrical debut.

Technically, Aavesham collected 85.12 crore in 46 days, while Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life amassed 85.17 in 59 days, indicating that Aavesham scored more than Aadujevitham domestically based on the number of days to reach the box office total.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

Aadujeevitham Leads Globally, Aavesham Dominates Domestically

Aadujeevitham edges out Aavesham in the domestic box office as well as internationally. Despite collecting slightly less domestically (85.12 crore net) compared to Aadujeevitham’s (85.17 crore net), Aavesham’s overseas collection (56 crore) margin is way below Aadujeevitham’s (59.5 crore). This pushes Aadujeevitham to a worldwide gross collection of 160 crore, while Aavesgam sits at 156.44 crore.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – Global Run

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore

The Verdict

The race between Aavesham and Aadujeevitham is a fascinating case study in theatrical versus streaming release strategies. Aadujeevitham’s eventual arrival on streaming platforms will make the final box office picture clearer. Will Aavesham close the gap domestically, or will Aadujeevitham maintain its lead? Only time will tell.

