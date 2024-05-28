Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest comedy film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, has been tickling audiences’ funny bones and ringing up the box office since its release. After a strong first week with collections of 28.65 crore, all eyes are set on whether the film can surpass the lifetime collections of Varshangalkku Shesham.

The film’s performance has been particularly impressive considering the challenges it faced in its second weekend. New releases like Turbo and Thalavan offered moviegoers fresh choices. Despite this competition, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil showed remarkable resilience.

While the second Friday collections saw a flat performance with 1.6 crore, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil bounced back over the weekend, with a jump of 56.25% on Saturday and raked in 2.5 crore. A further 22% on Sunday, with 3.05 crore added to its kitty. This indicates strong word-of-mouth and a film that continues to draw audiences in.

Early estimates suggest a significant drop on the second Monday. The movie collected 1.35 crore on Day 12. But it’s crucial to consider that weekday collections are typically lower than weekends, and a slight dip was expected. The movie’s 12-day total stands at 37.15 crore net.

Looking at the overall picture, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has grossed a commendable 73.83 crore worldwide so far. Domestically, the film has collected 43.83 crore (gross), with Kerala contributing a substantial chunk at 35.12 crore. The overseas market has also responded well, bringing in an estimated 30 crore.

With positive audience reviews and strong performances from the lead cast, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil seems well-positioned for continued success. While it may face some hurdles, the film’s trajectory suggests it has a good chance of surpassing the target of 82.44 crore set by Varshangalkku Shesham and becoming the 5th Highest Grosser Of 2024 – Malayalam Films.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is shaping up to be a successful venture. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can hit the 100 crore mark and solidify its position as a major box office player.

