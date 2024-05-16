Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, and others.

Director: Vipin Das

Script writer: Deepu Pradeep

What’s Good: Pop culture references, including nods to previous Prithviraj movies, are complemented by stellar performances from Prithviraj and Basil.

What’s Bad: Some comedy scenes and pop culture references feel cringeworthy, and the plot is predictable and offers nothing new.

Watch or Not?: Younger viewers who catch the pop culture nods and comedy buffs alike will be drawn to this film. Just a heads-up, Some humor might not land for everyone. Nevertheless, it’s definitely worth a watch. Families are sure to find joy in this movie, too.

Language: Malayalam

Release date: 16th May 2024

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2h 40m

The plot revolves around the marriage of Vinu and Anjaly, focusing on the close relationship between soon-to-be brother-in-law Vinu and Anandan. However, a pivotal event involving Anandan’s wife shifts their dynamic, turning them into enemies.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script’s engagement owes much to the skillful pen of writer Deepu Pradeep, without whom this basic plot might have fallen flat with today’s audience. While lacking surprises, its ability to captivate remains its strongest asset. Coupled with pop culture references, the film’s appeal is bolstered, offering a lively narrative that delves into the amusing dynamics between soon-to-be brothers-in-law Vinu and Anandan. Despite occasional hit-or-miss moments, the script delivers an enjoyable viewing experience, even if it doesn’t pioneer new ground in plot innovation.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Star Performance

The cast delivers consistently strong performances throughout the film, with Prithviraj and Basil standing out in their roles, portraying the nuanced dynamics between Vinu and Anandan with charisma and conviction. Nikhila Vimal impresses as Parvathy. Anaswara Rajan convincingly portrays the bride-to-be, showcasing commendable character portrayal. Though having limited screen time, Tamil actor Yogi Babu brings humor without resorting to physical appearance stereotypes common in Tamil movies. Joemon Jyothir, in a role reminiscent of his previous work in Basil Joseph starrer ‘Falimy,’ delivers a fitting performance. While Jagadish, as the bride’s father, is convincing, his character lacks ample comedic scenes to showcase his talent fully. Despite occasional flaws, the performances elevate the film and contribute significantly to its entertainment value.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vipin Das’s direction is commendable. He successfully navigates the intricate narrative of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, ensuring a cohesive and engaging viewing experience. Vipin Das effectively captures the film’s comedic tone while balancing the emotional beats, resulting in a well-paced and entertaining story. His ability to extract strong performances from the cast contributes to the film’s overall success, despite some clichéd moments and issues with pacing in the latter half.

Regarding the music, Ankit Menon’s score adds depth and emotion to critical moments throughout the film, enhancing the overall mood and atmosphere. The music complements the comedic elements of the story, effectively elevating the viewer’s experience. Both the direction and music contribute significantly to the overall enjoyment of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.’

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Movie Review: The Last Word

‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ offers a familiar yet enjoyable ride, buoyed by stellar performances, an engaging script, and commendable direction. While not groundbreaking, its blend of humor and emotional beats makes it a worthwhile watch, especially for fans of Prithviraj and Basil. Highly recommended for families during an outing.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Trailer

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil released on May 16, 2024.

