Box Office: Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham Inches Closer To Domestic Domination, Trails Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s Aadujeevitham Globally

Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham continues its steady run at the box office, but faces a tough battle to dethrone Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life as the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Read on!

As of Day 34, Aavesham collected a further 0.17 crore domestically, bringing its total India net collection to 84.49 crore. This places the film within touching distance of Aadujeevitham’s lifetime domestic collection of 85.03 crore. The current trajectory of Aaveshamâ€™s box office pace will surpass this milestone within the next few days. Once that milestone is achieved, Aavesham will emerge as the 2nd Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024.

However, the global picture paints a different story. Aadujeevitham enjoys a significant lead in the overseas market. While Aavesham has garnered a respectable 55 crore internationally, Aadujeevitham has amassed a staggering 59.5 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to 144.53 crore (approximately $1.8 million USD). Aavesham’s current worldwide gross stands at 154.69 crore (approximately $1.9 million USD).

Despite the international gap, Aavesham continues to impress domestically. The film’s strong performance in Kerala, where it grossed over 77 crore, has been a major contributor to its success. This surpasses Aadujeevitham and positions Aavesham as the fourth-highest grossing Malayalam film ever in the state.

While Aavesham seems certain to claim the domestic crown from Aadujeevitham, the international market may prove too much to overcome. The film’s performance will be closely monitored in the coming weeks to see if it can bridge the gap and challenge Aadujeevitham for the ultimate title.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

