Star Box Office Collection Day 5: Kavin's Film Shines Bright, Recovers Costs Even Before Completing Its First Week

Kavin’s latest film, Star, has taken a decent stride at the box office, showcasing steady growth and managing to recover its production costs within the first week.

The movie opened strong on Friday, raking in 2.8 crore. It defied the usual weekend trend by maintaining collections at 3.75 crore on both Saturday and Sunday, instead of the expected Sunday surge. Monday witnessed a typical weekday drop, with collections dipping to 1.25 crore. As of Tuesday, early estimates suggest Star earned between 1.05-1.10 crore, bringing its five-day domestic total to a commendable 12.60-12.65 crore range.

Star’s Budget Gamble Pays Off

Interestingly, Star was reportedly made on a budget of 8 crore, which later went up to 12 crore. This is a significant investment for a film featuring a rising star like Kavin. However, considering Kavin’s last two ventures, Lift and Dada, which garnered positive reviews and performed well commercially, this bold move by Rise East Entertainment seems to be paying off.

OTT Rights Up for Grabs

Even before the film’s release, the production company was reportedly keen on securing deals for Star’s digital and television broadcast rights. Kavin’s growing market value, fueled by the success of his previous films, has attracted interest from major OTT platforms. The producers are said to be demanding a hefty sum for the streaming rights, reflecting their confidence in the movie’s potential.

Profitable Journey Begins

With collections surpassing its production cost, Star has successfully entered the profit zone. Trade analysts are eager to see how the film performs in the coming weeks.

After a sluggish first quarter that saw no major hits, the Tamil box office is finally showing signs of life. The re-release of Ghilli emerged as a surprise blockbuster, followed by the super hit Aranmanai 4. Now, Kavin’s Star is enjoying a successful run and has the potential to become a hit itself. With some exciting releases next month and a star-studded second half featuring films like GOAT, Indian 2, Vetaiyan, and Kanguva, the Tamil film industry appears to be on a roll!

