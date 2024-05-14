Vishu 2024 proved to be a golden period for Mollywood, with two major releases, Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham, dominating the box office. Both films achieved impressive box office numbers, solidifying their place as a crowd-pleaser. Check out how much Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham earned at the worldwide box office after 33 days.

Aavesham (Day 33) At The Worldwide Box Office

Aavesham, the action-drama led by Fahadh Faasil, emerged as the bigger box office draw. The film enjoyed a strong opening and sustained momentum throughout its theatrical run. Even after a month, the film continued to pull in audiences, grossing an estimated 0.25 crore on its fifth Friday, 0.4 crore on Saturday, and 0.45 crore on Sunday. By its fifth Monday, collections had dipped slightly to an estimated 0.1 crore. Aavesham’s total domestic collection after 33 days stands at a commendable 84.27 crore (99.37 crore gross).

Adding to its international appeal, the film garnered a remarkable 55 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a staggering 154.37 crore.

Varshangalkku Shesham (Day 33) At The Worldwide Box Office

Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, also enjoyed a healthy theatrical run. While its collections weren’t quite as high as Aavesham’s, the film still resonated with audiences. Here’s a look at Varshangalkku Shesham’s estimated day-wise collections: 0.05 crore on its fifth Friday, 0.1 crore on Saturday, 0.12 crore on Sunday, and a final estimated 0.04 crore on its fifth Monday.

Varshangalkku Shesham‘s domestic total after 33 days is 38.77 crore (45.74 crore gross). The film’s international appeal translated to 36.5 crore overseas, culminating in a global total of 82.24 crore. While not matching Aavesham’s numbers, Varshangalkku Shesham’s performance is nothing to scoff at, showcasing its ability to resonate with audiences.

The combined box office business from Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham is a staggering 236.61 crore, a major win for the Mollywood industry. The success of both films extends beyond just numbers. They represent a strong showing for Mollywood, following a period of more modest box office results. Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham’s commercial triumphs demonstrate the enduring appeal of well-made Malayalam cinema and its ability to draw audiences to theatres.

While Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham dominated the box office, films released in their wake like Pavi Caretaker (6.94 crore), Malayalee From India (10.44 crore), and Nadikar (4.26 crore) saw a mixed response. Malayalee From India managed to find some traction, but the overall performance suggests the audience might be more selective with films following the high bar set by the Vishu releases. It’s important to note that Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life also performed excellently, solidifying Mollywood’s strong 2024 showing. However, with the industry enjoying a resurgence, all eyes are now on the next big-budget film to hit theatres.

