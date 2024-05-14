Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajkummar Rao's Film Take A Massive 66% Drop - Enough To Keep The Fire Burning?

It was another day at the box office for Srikanth, and all eyes were glued to see if Rajkummar Rao’s film passed the Monday test. Well, it has taken a massive dip after the 11.95 crore weekend, and currently, the struggle will be on the cards for the biopic to stick around.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 4

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic on the 4th day has collected somewhere between 1.75 – 2 crore at the box office. This number might be tricky since it would not give the film scope for a further drop throughout the film.

To keep up the hopes high, Srikanth will now have to stick to this 1.5+ crore range throughout the week to ensure a healthy number that could help the film get a subtle push to stay around for a longer period of time.

Srikanth Opening Run

Rajkummar Rao‘s biopic film opened at 2.41 crore at the box office on Friday, followed by an 86% jump on day 2, collecting 4.26 crore. It took a further 25% jump on Sunday, bringing 5.25 crore more and making it an 11.95 crore weekend.

66% Drop On Monday

On Monday, the film might witness a drop of a massive 66% from Sunday’s earnings, taking the total to 13.5 – 13.70 crore. However, hopes are still on track for this film since it is trending better than Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail currently.

About Srikanth

Rated 8.3 on IMDb and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar, the film, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, is a biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bhola. The official synopsis of the film says, “Blind Srikanth gets into MIT, founds Bollant Industries. Pursues goals for the visually impaired while facing entrepreneurial challenges, and navigating personal sacrifices. Highlights obstacles overcome by the blind in academics and business.”

