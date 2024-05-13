2023 was truly a blast for Bollywood, with films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal, and many others bringing in monstrous numbers at the worldwide box office. This year, there have been no such big films, and so far, six films have managed to score a century, with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter staying at the top. Keep reading to know more!

Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter is Bollywood’s first 100 crore club entrant at the worldwide box office in 2024 and is also the highest-grossing film so far, with a collection of 351.75 crores gross. In India, it earned 250.75 crores gross, while in overseas, it did a business of 101 crores gross. After this biggie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya scored a century.

The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer did surprisingly well both in India as well as overseas. It earned 102.66 crores gross in the domestic market, while internationally, it raked in 41 crores gross, taking the worldwide gross to 143.66 crores gross. Yami Gautam’s Article 370 was another surprise entrant of the club. Its global earnings stand at 108.60 crores gross, with 95.60 crores gross coming from India.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan performed exceptionally well at the worldwide box office. In India, it did a business of 177 crores gross, while in the overseas market, the film earned 38 crores gross. Globally, the collection stands at 215 crores gross. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon’s Crew, too, managed to hit the 100 crore milestone globally.

After an impressive start, Crew maintained the momentum and as per the last update, it did a business of 145.56 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The recent addition to the list is Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Its global sum stands at 110 crores gross, with 76.93 crores gross coming from India.

Bollywood’s 100 crore club entrants at the worldwide box office in 2014:

Fighter – 351.75 crores gross

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 143.66 crores gross

Article 370 – 108.60 crores gross

Shaitaan – 215 crores gross

Crew – 145.56 crores gross

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 110 crores gross

