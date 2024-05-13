While 2023 was rocked by some really big successes of Bollywood, this year, we have seen comparatively smaller box office successes. But the good part is, majority of the films that have worked so far are not big budgeted projects but films with a very controlled cost. So, the hoopla of big-scale films has somewhat gone down. Joining the list of 2024’s successful films is Madgaon Express. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in key roles, the comic caper marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. Kunal has always been praised for his comic timing and in several films, he has tickled the funny bones of the audience. His stronghold on humor was clearly seen in his direction as the film received positive reviews upon its release on 22nd March.

Madgaon Express recently completed a run of 50 days and as per the previous update, the film has done a business of 37.51 crores so far at the Indian box office. It’s a very good total for a film which wasn’t even in the picture before the release and is made at a budget of only 20 crores.

Considering the cost of 20 crores, Madgaon Express has raked in an ROI (return on investment) of 17.51 crores (collection-budget). If calculated further, returns of the film stands at an impressive 87.55%. With this, the Kunal Kemmu directorial has bagged the verdict of ‘Plus’. With a slight push, the total of 40 crores could have been achieved and the verdict of ‘Hit’ was on the cards. Still, the result that has come is truly commendable.

During the times when Bollywood has faced a setback in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, the success of Madgaon Express deserves an applause.

