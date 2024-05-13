Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 32 Days): Continues Box Office Dominance Despite Finding New Life On OTT

Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham is proving its mettle at the box office, even after its OTT release. Scroll down to know Aavesham’s box office collections during its 5th weekend (till Day 32).

Aavesham recently made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 9th. The film’s arrival on the streaming platform has opened it up to a whole new audience who can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. While specific viewership data for Aavesham on Prime Video isn’t available, reports suggest the film has been well-received by viewers on the platform.

Despite this fact, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer concluded its fifth weekend with a strong showing, collecting 0.37 crore on Day 30, 0.40 crore on Day 31, and 0.25 crore on Day 32. In India, Aavesham’s net collections now stand at 84.10 crore, while its gross collections have reached 99.23 crore. This impressive domestic performance demonstrates the film’s enduring appeal to audiences.

The film has also garnered significant success overseas, amassing a total collection of 55 crore. This brings Aavesham’s worldwide box office haul to a staggering 154.23 crore.

Aavesham’s continued box office success is a testament to its engaging story, Fahadh Faasil’s powerful performance, and the strong direction by Jithu Madhavan. Despite the release of new films, Aavesham is holding its ground and attracting audiences to theatres.

With its impressive performance so far, both in theatres and on OTT, Aavesham is poised to continue its successful run. It remains to be seen if the film can reach even greater heights in the coming weeks.

