Allu Arjun’s Rapa Rapa is now going to roar loud in the Japanese theatres. Pushpa 2 is now heading for a release in Japan on January 16, 2026. The action thriller could achieve new milestones for Indian cinema. But will it surpass RRR to create history? Scroll below for the box office updates!

Pushpa 2 Japan Box Office

Pushpa 2 is releasing as Pushpa Kunrin in Japan. Geek Pictures and Shochiku have partnered with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings for the big release. Allu Arjun starrer is also set for a grand premiere on January 15, 2026. It is now to be seen whether Sukumar’s directorial will amass equal love as in other circuits worldwide.

Pushpa 2 vs the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be competing against KGF Chapter 2, 3 Idiots, and other Indian films to find its spot among the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan. The first target will be to beat Magadheera, which grossed only ¥130.1 million in its lifetime.

Considering the massive craze worldwide, Allu Arjun starrer is sure to enter the top 3. It will make its entry by knocking down Rajinikanth’s Muthu (¥405 million). But in order to topple the list, it will have to crush SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed ¥2.42 billion (INR 145 crores approximately) back in 2022.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan below:

RRR: ¥2.42 billion KGF Chapter 2: ¥1.1 billion Muthu: ¥405 million Baahubali 2: ¥305 million Darbar: ¥230 million 3 Idiots: ¥170 million English Vinglish: ¥160 million The Lunchbox: ¥150 million Saaho: ¥131 million Magadheera: ¥130.1 million

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 is the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide. The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

