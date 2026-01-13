Prabhas is facing a big loss at the Indian box office. Our hopes came crashing down shortly after the release of The Raja Saab, as it opened to negative reviews. The consequences are visible, as it has failed the Monday test with a brutal drop. With only 38% budget recovery, is the game over for Maruthi’s directorial? Scroll below for the day 4 report in all languages.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4

One could only imagine what the situation would have been had Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan been released in a direct clash. Despite averting the box office battle, there are hardly any improved footfalls. According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned 6.60 crores on day 4, all languages included. It failed the Monday test with around a 65% drop from Sunday, which brought in 19.10 crores.

The total box office collection after 4 days in India concluded at 114.60 crores net, all languages included. The Raja Saab previously recorded the second-lowest first weekend of Prabhas since Baahubali 2. The fantasy-horror comedy could only surpass Radhe Shyam (94.50 crores).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Day 0 (Previews): 9.15 crores

Day 1: 53.75 crores

Day 2: 27.83 crores

Day 3: 19.10 crores

Day 4: 6.6 crores

Total: 114.60 crores

Here are the top opening weekends of Prabhas at the Indian box office (net collection in all languages):

Baahubali: The Conclusion: 304 crores Adipurush: 221.10 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 218 crores Salaar: 209.10 crores Saaho: 200.88 crores Baahubali: The Beginning: 117.50 crores The Raja Saab: 114.60 crores Radhe Shyam: 94.50 crores

Game over for The Raja Saab?

Maruthi’s directorial is reportedly mounted at a cost of 300 crores. In three days, the makers could only recover 38% of the estimated investment. There’s little hope given the crash on Monday. Unfortunately, Prabhas may be heading for another box office disappointment.

The Raja Saab Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 300 crores

India net: 114.60 crores

Budget recovery: 38%

India gross: 135.22 crores

