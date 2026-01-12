Dhurandhar is enjoying a glorious run worldwide. It has been in theatres for over a month, but the fantastic journey continues. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer has now set a new historical milestone for Bollywood at the North American box office. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has gone past the $20 million mark at the North American box office. It added $118K to the kitty on day 38, staying the top choice of audience, despite new competitors like The Raja Saab and Parasakthi.

Highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

Ranveer Singh starrer is the highest-grossing Bollywood film at the North American box office. If that’s not enough, it has achieved a new milestone! Dhurandhar is now the first and only Hindi film to have crossed the $20 million mark at the USA/ Canada markets. It is almost 14% higher than Pathaan, which ranks at #2 with lifetime earnings of $17.49 million.

Joins the leagues of Baahubali 2

On the other hand, Dhurandhar is the second Indian film in history to have crossed the $20 million mark in North America. The first one was Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which stands at the top spot with earnings of $22 million. It is now to be seen if Aditya Dhar’s film can surpass the Baahubali sequel and topple the list.

The journey will be challenging now that the pace has slowed down after a tremendous month-long run. Besides, the screen count has reduced due to the arrival of The Raja Saab and Parasakthi.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20 million (38 days) Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

