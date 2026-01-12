The expectations were massive from The Raja Saab. Our hopes were shattered shortly after the big release as Maruthi’s directorial opened to mixed to negative reviews all across. Prabhas recorded his second-lowest opening weekend ever in Hindi cinema, even failing to surpass Baahubali: The Beginning. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Day 3 Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab garnered 4.65 crores in the Hindi belt on day 3. It had already witnessed a drop on the second day, and the least expectations were to hold the fort on Sunday. However, even that could not happen, as the Prabhas starrer fell below the 5 crore mark.

The fate is simply disappointing, considering the massive pull of Prabhas. South movies have been performing really well in the Hindi belt, but clearly, that’s not the case with this fantasy horror comedy. The overall earnings at the Indian box office stand at 15.75 crores net after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 18.58 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in the Hindi (net earnings) belt:

Day 1: 6 crores

Day 2: 5.1 crores

Day 3: 4.65 crores

Total: 15.75 crores

Prabhas’ second-lowest opening weekend in Hindi!

It is unfortunate that a film made on a staggering budget of 300 crores, featuring a superstar like Prabhas, is struggling to drive footfalls to theatres. The Raja Saab registered an opening weekend of 15.75 crores in the Hindi belt. It could only surpass Radhe Shyam to score his second-lowest opening weekend. Even almost a decade later, Baahubali: The Beginning remains ahead with its debut weekend of 22.35 crores.

Take a look at the opening weekend collections of Prabhas’ films at the Hindi box office:

Baahubali 2 – 128 crores Adipurush – 113.5 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 112.15 crores Saaho – 79.08 crores Salaar – 51.5 crores Baahubali – 22.35 crores The Raja Saab – 15.75 crores Radhe Shyam – 14.5 crores

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Summary (Day 3)

Net collection: 15.75 crores

Gross collection: 18.58 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Rewrites History With Highest 6th Weekend In Hindi Cinema – Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News