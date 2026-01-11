Things don’t look very well for Prabhas’ Sankranti release, The Raja Saab. Maruthi’s Telugu fantasy horror comedy was expected to shatter box office records. Unfortunately, it experienced a significant decline on the second day due to negative word of mouth. Scroll below for the detailed day 2 report in all languages!

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2

Prabhas starrer averted a major clash as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan was postponed due to a delay in the censor certificate. However, the early reviews were underwhelming, creating a worrisome situation. According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned 26 crores in all languages on day 2 at the Indian box office.

Maruthi‘s directorial witnessed a 52% drop in earnings, compared to the opening day of 53.75 crores. While the Hindi belt experienced a slight dip, the Telugu, Tamil, and other belts saw significant drops. The overall box office collection in India have come to 88.90 crores (including previews). Today, The Raja Saab will clock a century, a milestone it was expected to cross on the opening day. Including taxes, its gross earnings stand at 104.90 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Day 0 (Previews): 9.15 crores

Day 1: 53.75 crores

Day 2: 26 crores

Total: 88.90 crores

The Raja Saab is mounted on a massive budget!

The stakes are high as Prabhas‘ film is reportedly mounted at a budget of 300 crores. In two days, the makers have been able to recover 29.63% of the estimated investments. But the situation is worrisome as there’s been a considerable decline in collection during the opening weekend. All eyes are now on Sunday, which will be the make-or-break point. If the drop continues, breaking even with such a huge cost would be difficult.

The Raja Saab Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 300 crores

India net: 88.90 crores

Budget recovery: 29.63%

India gross: 104.90 crores

