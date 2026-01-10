After delivering a solid start with Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Prabhas has witnessed a massive decline with his latest release. The Hindi-dubbed version of The RajaSaab opened to below-par numbers at the Indian box office despite securing a good showing. Due to underwhelming promotional assets, the film was expected to score significantly less than the actor’s previous outings on opening day, and that’s what actually happened. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did The RajaSaab (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

In the advance booking, the Tollywood fantasy horror comedy entertainer stayed low by grossing around 1.2 crores. Through spot bookings, it did attract some footfall, but it was clearly not up to the mark. Speaking about the occupancy, the film started slowly with just 7% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 15%. There wasn’t much jump in the evening shows, with occupancy going up to 18%. Night shows witnessed a limited jump of up to 21%.

With below-par occupancy throughout the day, The RajaSaab (Hindi) earned just 6 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Including GST, it equals 7.08 crore gross. Considering Prabhas’ face value, the film should have aimed for at least a double-digit start, but it failed to do so. Also, since word of mouth is poor, it won’t display a major turnaround during the first weekend.

Records the 2nd lowest opening for Prabhas since Baahubali 2!

With 6 crores coming in, The RajaSaab (Hindi) has clocked the second-lowest opening for Prabhas in Hindi since Baahubali 2. Overall, it’s his third-lowest opening, ahead of Radhe Shyam (5.1 crores) and Baahubali (5.15 crores).

Take a look at the opening day collection of Prabhas’ films in Hindi (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 41 crores Adipurush – 37.25 crores Saaho – 24.4 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 22.5 crores Salaar – 15.5 crores The RajaSaab – 6 crores Baahubali – 5.15 crores Radhe Shyam – 5.1 crores

