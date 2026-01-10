Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar unleashed the beast inside it and achieved the status of an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. Currently in its sixth week, the film has achieved another exciting milestone. In the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 36 days?

After wrapping up the fifth week run on a historic note, the Bollywood spy action thriller started the sixth week with solid numbers. On the sixth Friday, day 36, it scored 4.24 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it slowed down a bit and scored an estimated 1.45 crore gross. Overall, it scored 5.69 crore gross globally on its 36th day.

Speaking about the total collection, Dhurandhar has earned 996.45 crore gross (844.45 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned 285 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 36-day worldwide box office collection is a staggering 1281.45 crore gross. By the end of the sixth weekend or by day 39, the film will make a smashing entry to the 1300 crore club.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 844.45 crores

India gross – 996.45 crores

Overseas gross – 285 crores

Worldwide gross – 1281.45 crores

Dhurandhar beats RRR globally!

With 1281.45 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR (1275.51 crore gross) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Among Bollywood films, it is the second-highest-grossing film after Dangal (2059.04 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores Dhurandhar – 1281.45 crores (36 days) RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The RajaSaab Box Office: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Fails To Surpass Stree 2 In Paid Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News