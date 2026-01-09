2025 was a good year for Bollywood despite a not-so-good start. Throughout the year, we witnessed some really good successful films, minting solid numbers at the worldwide box office. We witnessed films like Chhaava, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Saiyaara, which exceeded all expectations and pulled off superb numbers. And towards the end, a dynamite of Dhurandhar shattered several records and raked in historic collections, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar tops the charts!

As mentioned above, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is sitting right at the top among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. After a good start, the film made fantastic earnings and is still running in theaters. Backed by extraordinary word of mouth all over, it has earned a staggering 1277.2 crores.

Chhaava rocks at no.2; Saiyaara’s surprise entry in the 3rd position

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava holds the second spot on the list. Backed by good pre-release buzz and strong word of mouth on the ground, the film surprised everyone with its performance and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Globally, it did a business of 827.06 crores. It is followed by a surprise entrant in third position in the form of Saiyaara. Yes, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer managed to secure the third spot with a massive 570.67 crores.

War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Housefull 5 in the top 6!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 secured the fourth position despite a disappointing run. It earned 371.26 crores globally. The animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, is another surprise entrant and is holding the fifth position on the list. With an extraordinary word of mouth, it earned an impressive 320.79 crores. Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 is in the sixth place with 304.12 crores. All other movies scored below 300 crores; take a look at them below.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

Dhurandhar – 1277.2 crores (35 days) Chhaava – 827.06 crores Saiyaara – 570.67 crores War 2 – 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 320.79 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 266.06 crores Raid 2 – 242.42 crores Thamma – 211.8 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores

