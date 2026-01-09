Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has proven to be a major disappointment during its theatrical run. Considering the sequel factor, the film carried high expectations but ultimately failed, with a worldwide box office collection of less than 130 crores. It achieved some notable feats for Balayya, but considering the huge budget, it couldn’t secure the success tag. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Telugu fantasy action thriller was theatrically released on December 12, 2025. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed below-average to poor word of mouth. Due to such a reception, the film experienced a decline immediately after a good start. Both in India and overseas, it failed to entertain the audience, leading to extremely disappointing numbers.

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Akhanda 2 kick-started its run on a good note by registering the second-biggest opening for Nandamuri Balakrishna. However, since word of mouth was not in favor, it saw heavy drops and eventually concluded its run. According to the final update, the film earned an estimated 94.5 crore net, which translates to 111.51 crore gross. It could have added some more lakhs to the total, but its showcasing was severely impacted due to The Raja Saab’s release.

In the overseas market, Akhanda 2 earned only 12.35 crore gross. Combining it with the Indian gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office stands at 123.86 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 94.5 crores

India gross – 111.51 crores

Overseas gross – 12.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 123.86 crores

Box office verdict of Akhanda 2

Reportedly, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it needed to score 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Unfortunately, it managed to earn only 94.5 crores, thus recovering only 47.25% of the budget and suffering a deficit of 52.75%. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it received a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 200 crores

India net collection – 94.5 crores

Deficit – 105.5 crores or 52.75%

or Verdict – Flop

