Sankranti is considered the most lucrative festive season for Tollywood, and over the years, films have seen a significant boost due to the Sankranti holidays. Due to this, many films clash during the festive season, as no filmmaker wants to miss the opportunity to score big. Even in 2025, three films were released to cash in on the Sankranti holidays: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and the result was totally surprising.

Game Changer turned out to be an epic failure

All three movies mentioned above didn’t release on the same day. The first to hit theaters was Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which released on January 10, 2025. Since the film marked Ram’s debut collaboration with director Shankar, expectations were high for the film. Although the promotional assets were not up to the mark, the film still started its run on a strong note by grossing around 80 crores.

However, due to mixed to poor word of mouth, Game Changer crashed and concluded its global run at 185.06 crore gross. In India, it earned 131.2 crore net against a whopping budget of 450 crores. It secured a flop verdict.

Daaku Maharaaj failed to score big

After Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj was released on January 12. Due to Balayya’s strong fan base among the masses, the film started its run on a good note on Sunday but witnessed a sharp decline thereafter. Made on a reported budget of 100-120 crores, the film managed to score 91.23 crore net at the Indian box office, securing a losing verdict. Globally, it grossed 125.75 crores.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a clear Sankranti winner in 2025!

The third release was Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Among all three movies, this one was expected to score the least, but it managed to stun everyone with its performance. Released on January 14, the Telugu action comedy entertainer registered a solid start. Furthermore, due to the holidays and decent word of mouth, it exploded and ended up earning 256.02 crore gross globally.

Made on a reported budget of just 50 crores, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned a whopping 186.97 crore net at the Indian box office, securing a super-duper hit verdict.

Venkatesh’s film made history at the box office

In addition to enjoying hefty returns, the film also made history by becoming the highest-grossing film among films featuring senior Telugu actors. It surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which earned 252.54 crore gross globally.

