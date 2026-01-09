Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, is yet to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and there’s uncertainty about its theatrical release tomorrow, January 10. Amid this, the film is grabbing attention due to its massive budget and high stakes involved. Apart from a big start, it will need consistent support from the audience to avoid being a failure at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is the budget of Parasakthi, and how much does it need to enter the safe zone?

While there’s no official word about the budget, reports suggest that the Kollywood historical political action drama was made at a whopping 150 crores. Out of this amount, a substantial portion was allocated to the salaries of the cast and crew. In addition to salaries, a significant portion was spent on production and post-production. It is reportedly one of the most expensive projects of Sivakarthikeyan.

Against a reported cost of 150 crores, Parasakthi must earn 150 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Achieving the target is a challenging task, but not at all impossible. Earlier, it was supposed to face a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. However, with Jana Nayagan getting officially postponed, the biggie will enjoy a solo run for some days. This is a big advantage, and the film will look forward to taking advantage of the Pongal holidays in Tamil Nadu.

While Parasakthi has benefited from Jana Nayagan‘s postponement, it must also deliver good content to attract consistent footfalls and meet the target collection of 150 crore net.

How much does it need to become a hit at the Indian box office?

To become a clean hit at the Indian box office, a particular film must make 100% returns or earn double its budget. So, for Sivakarthikeyan starrer, the target collection to secure a hit verdict is 300 crore net. Scoring 300 crore net is a very tough task, and so far, only 2.0, Jailer, and Leo have hit a triple century in India. Let’s see if Siva’s film manages to achieve the feat.

