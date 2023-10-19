Star cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Madonna Sebastian and others

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producers: SS Lalit Kumar & Jagadish Palanisamy

Leo Box Office Review (Hindi): Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

There are some films that don’t need any promotional material to create hype around themselves, and one such is Leo. Ever since the announcement was made, the film has been in the news and garnering eyeballs. Of course, a lot of credit goes to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose popularity is rising with each passing day ever since he made a masterpiece like Vikram. Lokesh has become more of a brand, all thanks to his style of filmmaking and LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Fans were already excited to see Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh reuniting after Master, and then, rumors about Leo being a part of LCU ignited the fire. These couple of factors did their job and created a good buzz around this project.

Yes, there is one complaint of mine about the makers that they didn’t care to promote their film in the Hindi market, as they were releasing the Hindi version just for the sake of formality. Remember, the makers had a star face like Sanjay Dutt and the excitement factor of LCU, but they failed to capitalize on it. Even they underestimated the loyal Hindi fan base of Thalapathy Vijay. Still, the film enjoyed a sort of awareness and genuine interest among the audience, all thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of Lokesh post-Vikram and LCU as a whole.

All in all, Leo looked like a much more promising affair compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s previous releases.

Leo Box Office Review (Hindi): Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As we mentioned above, Leo has been carrying a genuine interest among the audience in the Hindi belt. Despite no promotion, the film crossed the opening day of all previous Thalapathy Vijay films through advance booking alone. Yes, the Hindi dubbed version saw pre-sales of 1.40 crores gross, which made it clear that the occupancy will be decent throughout the country, with walk-ins contributing further. Remember that Leo is not playing in National Cinema Chains; still, it has shown a good response in the Hindi belt today.

Speaking about the positives, it’s officially out that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a part of LCU, and that will attract footfall to theatres. The word-of-mouth has been decent, too, so far, and it will allow the film to enjoy a good run over the first extended weekend. Speaking about the competitors, Ganapath is the only prominent film that will arrive tomorrow. Even if it turns out to be a very good affair, Leo will get its share of the audience.

Now, coming to the negatives, Leo is being said to be the weakest film in LCU, and such feedback might hamper the box office in the long run. Other than that, there are some brutal action sequences and really violent scenes, so the family audience might avoid watching it. Also, not to forget that due to some OTT contract issues, the film is not running across National Cinema Chains, and that will surely impact the potential business.

Leo Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Leo has its shortcomings, but the ground-level buzz, Thalapathy Vijay‘s strong presence, and the brand of Lokesh will successfully make it the highest Hindi net earner in the actor’s career by miles. It is expected to earn between 20-25 crores at the Indian box office.

