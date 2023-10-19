Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited outing Leo has finally been released in theatres, and the opening numbers will be registered and reported tomorrow. However, a few things regarding the box office opening of the film have been assured. With the advance booking, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has already broken a few barriers, and one more record has been added before the day 1 numbers come in.

According to reports, the Tamil action thriller, despite getting a no-show in Hindi in the national cinema chains, is aiming for a great opening number. In fact, it will be Vijay’s highest Hindi opening.

The film is releasing on single screens only, but still, reports suggest that around 50,000 tickets have been sold for day 1 of the film, despite the National Cinema chains, PVR, Inox & Cinepolis sitting aloof.

Coming to numbers, it has been reported that with the advance booking number in Hindi, Leo has hit the 1.25 crore mark, and this will be Thalapathy Vijay’s biggest opening in Hindi ever. Previously, his other top two Hindi openers were Varisu and Beast.

Varisu, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, was Vijay’s biggest Hindi opener, with 0.81 crore collection on the opening day. Whereas Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, co-starring Pooja Hegde, opened at 0.55 crore in Hindi. Beating both these numbers, Leo has already earned 1.25 crore in Hindi.

The film, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, also stars Sanjay Dutt & Arjun Sarja playing the antagonists and Trisha & Priya Anand supporting the film. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has been suspected to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, but the director has denied such assumptions.

LCU includes two previous films from the director – Kaithi, starring Karthi, and Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan and Suriya. It was speculated that in an epic crossover and expanded Universe, Vikram’s Rolex might lock horns with Leo in the film. There were also hints about Leo Das connected to Kaithi, but all the assumptions stayed only rumors till the film was released.

While the film is ready to break records in Tamil and Telugu circuits, the small OTT window of four weeks is the reason why the Hindi version was not released in National Cinema chains, leaving the film with single screens. Thalapathy Vijay is ready to rule, breaking his previous Hindi records still.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

