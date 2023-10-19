The day is finally here! It’s the release date of Leo and fans cannot keep calm. The Vijay Thalapathy-starrer is expected to beat the business of many popular Bollywood films released this year like Jawan and Gadar 2. However, looks like there are mixed reviews for the film. While some absolutely loved it, some were not impressed by it.

Much has been said about Leo since day 1 of the film announcement. Fans had their own set of queries from the makers as they wondered if the film was a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s LCU. The first reviews of the film were below expectations and even netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) agreed that they were disappointed. Another set of netizens were happy with the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer.

One fan wrote, “Watched Tamil movie first time in theatre and my anna @actorvijay didn’t disappoint me. Lokesh Kangaraj delivered yet another masterpiece mass masala. Story vfx and the screen presence of Vijay were absolutely fire. Loved it. Worth the hype and money,” while another wrote, “Even Lokesh cannot able to recreate this level of high moment. #Rolex Cameo >>>> Full Leo Movie #LeoReview.”

Watched Tamil movie first time in theatre and my anna @actorvijay didn’t disappoint me . Lokesh kangraj delivered yet another masterpiece mass masala. Story vfx and the screen presence of Vijay was absolutely fire. Loved it. Worth the hype and money. Rating: 4/5#LeoReview #Leo pic.twitter.com/A4cAGJuFSR — Vikram Rathore (@BazigarPathaan) October 19, 2023

Another fan was super disappointed and wrote, “Average to Flop reviews everywhere 🤷🥹 My dear #Thalapathy , I wish you a strong Comeback with your next film 🔥& #LokeshKanakaraj strong Comeback with your next 💪 Keep low expectations & watch #Leo😓#LeoReview #LeoFDFS #LeoTelugu #Thalapathy #LeoDisaster.”

Another section of netizens gave positive reviews, “Watched 7am show in my city #LeoReview Superb screenplay @actorvijay sir mass performance 🔥🔥 Action 💥💥 ngaging directionPerfect mass movie Rating – 4.5/5,” another X user wrote, “Then Thuppakki Now #Leo Best movie after long time 😭🔥 gm 🙏🏻 Theivame @anirudhofficial ♥️@Dir_Lokesh 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#LeoReview Don’t Expect gun fire scenes 💯.”

“Total waste🤥🤛#Leo #LeoReview #LeoDisaster”, wrote another netizen who did not like the film.

Fans have been waiting since ages for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. While the reviews are mixed, we await to see how the film fares at the box office.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have shown an earth-shattering response in pre-sales. Even in the Hindi belt, Leo has impressive numbers. Overall, the advance booking for day 1 has closed at a staggering 46.10 crores gross in India (all languages included & excluding blocked seats).

Will Leo beat Jawan at the Box Office? Only time can tell!

